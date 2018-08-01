The mayor of Parry Sound, Ont., says his community is open for business despite a forest fire burning nearby that has the same name.

Two weeks ago, a fire started north of the community near Key River. Forest fires in Ontario are named after the district they are in. The fire, which is now 10,000 hectares, is called Parry Sound 33.

It is located about 100 kilometres north of the actual Town of Parry Sound.

Mayor Jamie McGarvey says the confusion is having a negative impact on local businesses because some tourists think the fire is nearby.

"When people call they're questioning 'Can you see the smoke?' you know that sort of thing. No. It's a long ways away," he said.

"So it is having an impact and I think people need to understand that it's business as usual for us."

For information on Parry Sound Fire 33, located 75km North of Parry Sound please visit https://t.co/IBMvQEgs1B (MNR) and https://t.co/96rN8hYG9Q (MTO). The Town of Parry Sound has not been affected but is in a restricted fire zone, no burning or fireworks are permitted.

McGarvey says he's spoken with business owners who say their stores have been impacted.

He adds his community has been helping when possible.

"I've always been impressed with the giving and the sharing nature that the people in this particular area," he said.

"When something like this happens, the people from here come together."

The Town of Killarney and the Killarney Provincial Park have also stated on social media that they are unaffected by Parry Sound 33.