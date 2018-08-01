Skip to Main Content
Parry Sound 33 fire not actually in the Town of Parry Sound, mayor says

The mayor of Parry Sound, Ont., says his community is open for business despite a forest fire burning nearby that has the same name.

Forest fire named after the district it is in

The mayor of Parry Sound says a large fire burning north of his community is affecting business, even though the town isn't in any danger. (Google Streetview)

Two weeks ago, a fire started north of the community near Key River. Forest fires in Ontario are named after the district they are in. The fire, which is now 10,000 hectares, is called Parry Sound 33.

It is located about 100 kilometres north of the actual Town of Parry Sound.

Mayor Jamie McGarvey says the confusion is having a negative impact on local businesses because some tourists think the fire is nearby.

"When people call they're questioning 'Can you see the smoke?' you know that sort of thing. No. It's a long ways away," he said.

"So it is having an impact and I think people need to understand that it's business as usual for us."

McGarvey says he's spoken with business owners who say their stores have been impacted.

He adds his community has been helping when possible.

"I've always been impressed with the giving and the sharing nature that the people in this particular area," he said.

"When something like this happens, the people from here come together."

The Town of Killarney and the Killarney Provincial Park have also stated on social media that they are unaffected by Parry Sound 33.

