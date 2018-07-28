Firefighters continue to battle Parry Sound 33, as winds from the southwest help the forest fire creep toward Highway 69.

In a written statement late Friday night, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said that water bombers continue to bucket the growing north-east portion of the 7,207 hectare blaze, which burns approximately seven kilometres west of of the highway and three kilometres south of the Pickerel River.

That section of the fire is closest to rail lines and populated areas, the ministry said.

The winds are also expected to blow heavy smoke into communities along the highway.

As crews make "excellent progress" in the Key Harbour area, the ministry added they do not expect any movement from that portion of the fire, although it is still classified as "not under control."

Jim Rook, councillor in the Municipality of Killarney, says he plans on becoming 'a bit more aggressive' in pushing the Ministry for a timeline when residents can expect the fires to be contained. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

'I will become a bit more aggressive'

Meanwhile, residents in nearby parks and cottage communities seek answers to when they can expect things to return to normal.

The municipality has been in a state of emergency since Wednesday.

In an email Friday night, Killarney councillor Jim Rook said he plans on pushing the ministry for a more concrete deadline when emergency officials meet Saturday morning.

"Whilst those of you that know me, understand my genial nature, I think at this meeting I will become a bit more aggressive to ascertain a timeline when we all can resume a normal Key or Pickerel or French River lifestyle," Rook stated.

"In the early afternoon, the Killarney Emergency group will meet and advise all of you what we can expect in the near future."

"Tomorrow I will let you know what is happening ."

Rook also said that Friday's evacuation of Grundy Lake was successful, and no injuries were reported.

Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norm Miller, far left, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, centre left, and Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Jeff Yurek, far right, speak with the head of the Incident Management Team for the forest fire known as Parry Sound 33. (Twitter/ fordnation)

Premier visits command centre

Premier Doug Ford visited the Britt fire command centre, approximately 70 kilometres north of Parry Sound, to thank firefighters. He was accompanied by Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Jeff Yurek and Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norm Miller.

The visit was unannounced and media was not notified of the plans.

A written statement issued by the provincial government said Ford also met with people in the affected communities, as well as the teams fighting the fires and managing the evacuation process.

"It's a terrible thing to have to flee your home because of a forest fire," Ford said in the statement.

"These fires have shown how communities in Ontario come together in times of need."

Here are the ministry's updates on fires across the province:

River Valley Fire Cluster

This cluster includes two fires; North Bay 62 and North Bay 42. Both fires are being held. North Bay 25 is being monitored to the west of the cluster, which is now under control at 200 hectares.

There are 135 people working on these fires including firefighters from Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan and Mexico.

Crews made solid progress on all fires in the cluster today. Crews worked on the south side of North Bay 42, and continued to work the perimeter on North Bay 62 while other crews continued to recover equipment from the fire.

Some smoke was visible on North Bay 25 and crews worked to extinguish hot spots.

Lady Evelyn Fire Cluster

The North Bay 72 fire remains at 27,579 hectares and is not yet under control. The fire was scanned from the air early in the morning. Infrared scanning identifies areas that are holding heat so fire rangers can walk the fire and extinguish the hot spots.

The incident management team assigned to this cluster continues to observe North Bay fires 18, 19, 46, 59 and 61. These fires will also be scanned using infrared technology in the coming days.

Pembroke Fire Cluster

Friday was a productive day on all fires in this cluster

Pembroke 5

This fire showed little to no activity today and is now being held at 37.5 hectares

Pembroke 6

Listed at 697 hectares and not under control, crews made good progress on the fire line today. Crews will be utilizing fire engines and water bladders to aid with water supply on the fire line.

This fire has 10 4-person crews and 20 Mexican firefighters working to contain it.

Pembroke 7:

This fire is being held at 72.5 hectares

There was very little fire activity Friday and crews will be utilizing infrared scanning in the days to come in order to find hot spot targets to extinguish.

Algonquin Park 11:

Crews are making good progress on this fire listed at 34.2 hectares and not under control.

Crews are utilizing larger sized hose (6.3 cm) to aid with water delivery on the fire line in very difficult terrain

Parry Sound 33