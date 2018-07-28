Forest fire update: Killarney politician promises 'aggressive' approach as blaze creeps toward highway
Parry Sound 33 now at 7,207 hectares
Firefighters continue to battle Parry Sound 33, as winds from the southwest help the forest fire creep toward Highway 69.
In a written statement late Friday night, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said that water bombers continue to bucket the growing north-east portion of the 7,207 hectare blaze, which burns approximately seven kilometres west of of the highway and three kilometres south of the Pickerel River.
That section of the fire is closest to rail lines and populated areas, the ministry said.
The winds are also expected to blow heavy smoke into communities along the highway.
As crews make "excellent progress" in the Key Harbour area, the ministry added they do not expect any movement from that portion of the fire, although it is still classified as "not under control."
'I will become a bit more aggressive'
Meanwhile, residents in nearby parks and cottage communities seek answers to when they can expect things to return to normal.
The municipality has been in a state of emergency since Wednesday.
In an email Friday night, Killarney councillor Jim Rook said he plans on pushing the ministry for a more concrete deadline when emergency officials meet Saturday morning.
"Whilst those of you that know me, understand my genial nature, I think at this meeting I will become a bit more aggressive to ascertain a timeline when we all can resume a normal Key or Pickerel or French River lifestyle," Rook stated.
"In the early afternoon, the Killarney Emergency group will meet and advise all of you what we can expect in the near future."
"Tomorrow I will let you know what is happening ."
Rook also said that Friday's evacuation of Grundy Lake was successful, and no injuries were reported.
Premier visits command centre
Premier Doug Ford visited the Britt fire command centre, approximately 70 kilometres north of Parry Sound, to thank firefighters. He was accompanied by Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Jeff Yurek and Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norm Miller.
The visit was unannounced and media was not notified of the plans.
A written statement issued by the provincial government said Ford also met with people in the affected communities, as well as the teams fighting the fires and managing the evacuation process.
"It's a terrible thing to have to flee your home because of a forest fire," Ford said in the statement.
"These fires have shown how communities in Ontario come together in times of need."
Here are the ministry's updates on fires across the province:
River Valley Fire Cluster
- This cluster includes two fires; North Bay 62 and North Bay 42. Both fires are being held. North Bay 25 is being monitored to the west of the cluster, which is now under control at 200 hectares.
- There are 135 people working on these fires including firefighters from Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Saskatchewan and Mexico.
- Crews made solid progress on all fires in the cluster today. Crews worked on the south side of North Bay 42, and continued to work the perimeter on North Bay 62 while other crews continued to recover equipment from the fire.
- Some smoke was visible on North Bay 25 and crews worked to extinguish hot spots.
Lady Evelyn Fire Cluster
- The North Bay 72 fire remains at 27,579 hectares and is not yet under control. The fire was scanned from the air early in the morning. Infrared scanning identifies areas that are holding heat so fire rangers can walk the fire and extinguish the hot spots.
- The incident management team assigned to this cluster continues to observe North Bay fires 18, 19, 46, 59 and 61. These fires will also be scanned using infrared technology in the coming days.
Pembroke Fire Cluster
- Friday was a productive day on all fires in this cluster
Pembroke 5
- This fire showed little to no activity today and is now being held at 37.5 hectares
Pembroke 6
- Listed at 697 hectares and not under control, crews made good progress on the fire line today. Crews will be utilizing fire engines and water bladders to aid with water supply on the fire line.
- This fire has 10 4-person crews and 20 Mexican firefighters working to contain it.
Pembroke 7:
- This fire is being held at 72.5 hectares
- There was very little fire activity Friday and crews will be utilizing infrared scanning in the days to come in order to find hot spot targets to extinguish.
Algonquin Park 11:
- Crews are making good progress on this fire listed at 34.2 hectares and not under control.
- Crews are utilizing larger sized hose (6.3 cm) to aid with water delivery on the fire line in very difficult terrain
Parry Sound 33
- Parry Sound 33 Forest Fire is 7,297 hectares in size. Due to southwest winds, the northeast side is the most active part of the fire.
- The Northeast side of the fire is the focus for water bombers and helicopter bucketing as it is closest to the rail line and populated areas. There has been minimal growth on the southwest end of the fire.
- The southwest winds are expected to continue tomorrow possibly bringing heavy smoke conditions periodically into surrounding communities and along highway 69. The fire is approximately seven kilometres west of highway 69 and three kilometres south of the Pickerel River.
- Aerial ignition on the northwest portion of the fire was a success and connected the fire's edge into Fox Lake and Fox Creek.
- Wildfire crews continue to make excellent progress around the southwest side of the perimeter by laying hose lines and actively attacking hot spots on the Key Harbour. That area is protected nicely and MNRF does not expect any movement in that area over the next few days. At this time the fire is still classified as not being under control.