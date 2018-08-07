Parry Sound 33, Lady Evelyn fire cluster get some much-needed rain but still out of control

The two biggest forest fires in northeastern Ontario got some help from above on Monday — but provincial officials say we're not yet out of the woods.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) late Monday night, Parry Sound 33 was doused in about 10 millimetres of rain, but "extremely dry fuel conditions remain."

The nearly three-week-old fire is still about 11,000 hectares in size and listed as out of control.

The MNRF said crews took advantage of the wet weather and relatively low winds Monday and made more progress around the fire's perimeter.

Evacuation orders for several hundred people remained in effect, and the community of Alban was still under an evacuation alert.

An aerial view of a section of the Lady Evelyn fire cluster. (Heather Pridham/Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry )

The Lady Evelyn fire cluster, about 30 kilometres west of Temiskaming Shores, also remained out of control, at about 27,000 hectares in size.

The ministry confirmed the nearly month-old fire hasn't grown in about two weeks and it too got much-needed rain on Monday.

Ministry fire information officer Isabelle Chenard said although the rain is good news, conditions can still change quickly.

"We're reminding everyone that these fires are still very active, and that as soon as the conditions dry up or the winds pick up, then there potentially could be some flareups to the fires and we can see some new challenges up ahead."

As of Monday night, the MNRF said there were 44 active forest fires across the northeast region and18 of them were not yet under control.