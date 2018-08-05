Although the fire known as Parry Sound 33, south of Sudbury, Ont., seems to have grown, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says crews managed to hold the perimeter of the blaze on Saturday, despite a combination of high winds and temperatures and low humidity.

The MNRF says the fire has been remapped to 11,362 hectares, which it attributes to minimal growth on the southeast edge, but says crews quickly contained the perimeter.

Crews are continuing to consolidate hose lines in anticipation of increased burning conditions through the weekend, due to the hot, dry weather and wind gusts that could reach 50 kilometers an hour.

The ministry says crews have been placed in key areas in anticipation of the conditions.

5 helicopters have already left the fire base camp in Britt. Busy morning for fire crews as wind expected to pick up to 50k/hr today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ParrySound33?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ParrySound33</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcsudbury?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcsudbury</a> <a href="https://t.co/gKyTKOCUED">pic.twitter.com/gKyTKOCUED</a> —@CBC_Cjung

As of Saturday evening, there were 44 active forest fires in northeastern Ontario, 19 of which are not yet under control.

The remaining 25 are either being held, under control or being observed. No new fires have been confirmed.

The Lady Evelyn cluster, which was first recorded on July 8, is still not under control but the ministry has not reported any further growth of the 27,285 hectare fires.

There are currently no special air quality statements from Environment Canada, but the MNRF notes that smoke from large fires across the region continues to be visible.