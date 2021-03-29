Even though students across Greater Sudbury will continue learning online indefinitely, there are a handful of students and teachers who have returned to face-to-face learning at Jean Hanson Public School.

The school provides programming for students who have developmental disabilities.

The Rainbow District School Board declined an interview with CBC News.

However in an email, a spokesperson said the accommodation made for these students is very specific and very limited; and everyone who is back at the school is following strict health and safety protocols.

They added that decisions are made on an individual student basis and reviewed regularly.

Lilianne Potvin is wondering why her daughter Abigail wasn't included.

Abigail is a student at Jean Hanson Public School, but right now she is learning at home online.

The 10-year-old is developmentally delayed, functions at a kindergarten level, and needs constant care and supervision.

Lilianne says the virtual learning is not going well.

"We have to spend every moment with Abigail, she can't be left alone, not with devices or anything like that," she said.

"Sometimes she's a little rough on the devices when she gets frustrated."

When Lilianne heard that a handful of students and teachers were back to school learning in-person she wondered why her daughter wasn't included.

Trouble with online learning format

She reached out to the school board, only to be told it was just for students who need extra care and have trouble with online learning.

"To me all the kids are having difficulty with this; My older daughter is having a very hard time with this as well. Are they going to open up her school for her?" Lilianne said.

Lilianne also says she was confused when the school board told her that the students back at the school are those who require two-on-one care.

"Abigail's been in Jean Hansen [Public School] since she was 4-years old; we were told that the school does not provide one-on-one care, so I don't see how they provide two-on-one care."

Lilianne feels that allowing some students but not all to return is unfair. She still has many unanswered questions and a whole lot of frustration.

"All I know is that Abigail is not invited back to school."

"To me, it's either you don't care about their health or you don't care about their education. Which is it?" she said.

"If the Ministry of Health says that schools are unsafe open, why is Jean Hanson open and why are they only picking certain children to go back?" she asked.

"Are they putting these children's health at risk, along with their staff members?"

No concerns from teachers

Liana Holm, president of the Rainbow Local of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario, says she has not heard any concerns from her members.

"There are very strict health and safety protocols and personal protective equipment that have been provided to all staff in the building," she said.

"[Teachers] have been briefed in the proper use of it. The board has taken that into consideration, and that there are no concerns from the staff about that."

Holm says she was told the in-school learning at Jean Hanson Public School is for those who are having trouble learning remotely.

"The board has made a decision to bring back some very special needs students who have trouble with the online format; They don't benefit from it. And they have decided to make face-to-face learning available for them," she said.

"It's my understanding that the face-to-face learning will continue for the duration of the lockdown to provide very special programming for kids with very special needs."

Strain on family life

Because her daughter is learning from home, Lilianne has had to drastically reduce her work hours to be with Abigail during her school lessons.

That has also put a financial strain on the family, and has her husband working longer hours to help pay bills.

"We're not spending as much time as a family as we usually do," Lilianne said.

"It's just all around difficult and just an unfair situation that we're being put into."