Four paramedics with Greater Sudbury spent Sunday visiting more than 35 homes across the city.

They were part of the launch of a pilot program administering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible individuals.

Those who got their dose fall within the priority population — people age 80 and older, or who receive chronic home care — and also have mobility issues which prevent them from attending a mass vaccination clinic.

Melissa Roney, deputy chief of paramedic services for the city, explained that the paramedics spent about 30 minutes at each home to make sure the individual did not experience any side effects from the vaccine.

But they had another time crunch they had to be aware of.

"From the time a vial of Moderna vaccine is punctured it has to be administered and those doses have to be administered in six hours," Roney said.

"It's a little bit of a race against time, and no better [people] then to complete that work than our paramedics who know how to get around the city safely and expeditiously."

Melissa Roney is the deputy chief of paramedic services for the City of Greater Sudbury. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

Planning has been strategic, with each paramedic assigned a given area of the city.

"The variable is the time between appointments that it takes the paramedic to get from one house to the next. So again through strategic planning of our very vast city we have to factor in transportation time between those houses," Roney said.

Assessing launch before next date set

No upcoming dates have been scheduled yet for more in-home vaccinations, because the two partners — Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) and paramedic services — want to assess the launch and make adjustments.

"We wanted to test it," said Cynthia Peacock-Rocca, a manager at PHSD.

"Now that we understand the program, the intricacies behind it, we are ready to roll it out slow and steady, and based on when we get vaccine in-house," she said.

The schedules will be based on vaccine availability and coordinating schedules between public health, community paramedic services, the clients and possibly a caregiver.

"It's a complex coordination of schedules and it all hinges on the availability of vaccines," Peacock-Rocca said.

She added there are three ways individuals are identified to the health unit for its planning purposes: primary care providers, chronic care service operators and the PHSD's pre-registration tool.

"Collectively with that, we've generated a list of upwards of 300 individuals and so now we're starting to look to plan and accommodate those individuals who have mobility issues", Peacock-Rocca said.

It still hasn't been decided if the in-home vaccinations will continue once the health unit moves to the next priority population on the vaccine distribution list.

Roney said paramedic services does not have the capacity for residents to just call to request a homebound vaccine appointment. However they don't want to leave anyone out of getting a vaccine if they want one.

"They would certainly be able to qualify for an in-home vaccination should the need exist that they are unable — mobility wise or health wise — to attend a mass clinic."