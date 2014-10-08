Sudbury paramedics helping with COVID-19 outbreak at Amberwood Suites
More than 30 staff members and residents affected by the outbreak, with four deaths
Sudbury paramedics are monitoring the vitals of residents with COVID-19 at Amberwood Suites, through what is called remote clinical monitoring.
The person with the virus can take their own vital signs, such as blood pressure, temperature and heart rate and the information goes directly to the paramedics. The paramedics then keep an eye on the information and will determine if the retirement home resident needs a wellness check.
The deputy chief of emergency services with Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services says they've enrolled 22 people in the remote monitoring system since Jan. 8.
"Residents can take their own vitals by way of these blue tooth devices, which upload to a website and we have clinicians monitoring those vital signs ... with the goal of remotely monitoring them," Melissa Roney said.
The recent outbreak at the retirement home has affected dozens of patients and staff, and four residents have died from COVID-19. About 10 more are in Sudbury's hospital.
Diane Jeffery's mother resides there and remains COVID-free, but she says her 83-year-old mother is stuck in her room, can't have visitors, and has to eat alone.
She says the outbreak has rattled her.
"She's nervous. The deaths upset her. She got very sad and very quiet when she phoned ... that means she's feeling it deeply. She's not one to complain too much," Jeffrey said.
The outbreak was a shock to Jeffrey herself, who says she didn't expect this for her mother when she moved to Amberwood — and says she hasn't slept much since the outbreak was declared on Jan.5.
