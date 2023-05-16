Sudbury, Ont. paramedics fell short of response time targets last year

Greater Sudbury, Ont. paramedics did not always meet their response time targets for their most acute calls last year.

Paramedics are expected to respond to a sudden cardiac arrest in six minutes or less, according to a target set by the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

Sudbury paramedics met that target 70 per cent of the time in 2022.

For patients who are critically ill or have potential for rapid deterioration, the ministry's response time is eight minutes. Sudbury paramedics met that target 80 per cent of the time.

Paul Kadwell, the city's deputy chief of paramedic services, said paramedics face a couple of challenges in meeting those targets.

The first is that they've had to respond to more calls in recent years.

"Aging demographics is one of the things that we're experiencing," he said.

Delays at the hospital

Kadwell said hospital offload delays also make it difficult to meet response targets.

If a paramedic arrives at the hospital's emergency room, and there are no beds available, they have to stay with their patient to provide care until they can transfer them to the hospital.

That takes an ambulance off the road while they wait for a bed to become available, Kadwell said.

Joseph Nicholls, the city's chief of fire and paramedic services, told city council on Monday that the Health Sciences North hospital is too small, which leads to bed shortages in the emergency department.

"I believe the (hospital) president recently identified that the hospital is undersized for the services that they're providing and the population that they're supporting across northern Ontario," he said.

"And this goes on across Ontario as you go into the larger urban centres."

Nicholls said some responses to sudden cardiac arrests also didn't meet the target because the patients were in more remote locations, far from the hospital and city centre.

To help meet the targets, Sudbury city council has approved two additional ambulances that will go into service as of July 1.