New plan to develop condos at former Sudbury hospital fans the flames of an old debate

The plan to transform the former Sudbury general hospital — also known as St. Joseph's hospital — into three new residential buildings is drawing mixed reactions from the community, just like it did when the company first made a proposal more than a decade ago.

Back then, Panoramic Properties proposed to convert the old Paris Street hospital into a 210-unit condominium complex.

In the public meetings that followed, some said the project went against the wishes of the late Bell family , who donated land near Ramsey lake to the city almost a century ago.

But the former hospital property is not subject to the Bell Covenant of 1926.

That's an agreement that was signed between the Bell family and the city, which protects the land, known as Bell Park, from private development.

Places like the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre are located in Bell Park, which is protected from private development. (City of Greater Sudbury)

Some of the former hospital property was given to the city by the Bell family in 1944, but it was then transferred to the Sisters of St. Joseph so a hospital could be built.

When the hospital closed, the Sisters of St. Joseph did not have the funds to demolish it, and the property ended up in the hands of a private developer in 2010.

Today's conversation centres on affordability, planning

In 2012, debates on plans to redevelop the site centred on the sanctity of Bell Park and access to the edge of Sudbury's beloved public space.

Last week, Panoramic Properties scrapped its initial plan for the site and presented a new proposal.

The Niagara-Falls based developer now wants to build three residential towers that will include over 500 housing units, from condos to rental apartments to retirement suites.

While some members of the community have praised the news as a way to counter the city's housing crisis, others have raised questions about affordability.

The former Sudbury General Hospital closed in 2010, was approved for a condo re-development in 2012, but other than the painting of Canada's largest mural, there has been little activity in recent years. (Matthew Pierce/CBC)

Panoramic Properties is not sharing the price range it has in mind for the units it would build on the site, but it does charge between $1,500 and $2,000 per month for the one-bedroom units it has in its other, older Sudbury-area projects, which are not located on the waterfront.

"It just feels like it's in bad taste," says Mercedes Miller, a recent psychology graduate from Laurentian University.

"It's terrible timing, with it being too expensive to even be able to move anywhere.

"People aren't struggling to find apartments; they're struggling to find apartments they can afford," she said.

Miller moved into an apartment in the south end of the city back in 2021, and was struggling to make ends meet even though her $1,800-a-month unit was subject to rent control.

Living there eventually drained her savings and she had to move elsewhere. Miller worries that few people will be able to afford living in Panoramic Properties' new development.

Sudbury resident Scott Gingrich said the city "desperately needs more living space" and welcomes the real estate company's proposal.

He does wonder how the tall buildings will affect the view and the landscape around Ramsey Lake, and how the city will deal with increased traffic to the area, should the plan go through.

"Is the traffic flow going to be OK, you know, with adding probably around 1,000 people or so in that little intersection?"

"Those are some things I think need to be talked about, discussed, and that's really where the city council I think can play a role," said Gringrich.

City Hall has no say in how much it would cost to live there

Panoramic Properties will eventually submit a required official plan and zoning applications to City Hall to obtain a building permit.

In a news release, the company said it would like to complete this step by the end of the year.

Mayor Paul Lefebvre says the city cannot compel the developer to include affordable housing in the development.

Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

"We certainly encourage that as there is a strong need for it, but for this particular project it's up to the developer to see what the market forces are out there," he said.

Lefebvre said there's a need for all types of housing in Greater Sudbury, including units that have "market-driven" prices, and this project addresses the need for that.

He also believes there will be trickle down effects for other types of housing in the city.

"If there's more supply, it drives the prices down as well. It's a very exciting project."