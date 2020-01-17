The COVID-19 pandemic is putting a new perspective on the flooding and evacuation from James Bay Coast communities every year. While evacuations have become a grim reality for the people living there, many are now saying they don't want to leave the community — for fear of moving somewhere where there's potential to become sick with COVID-19.

Mushkegowuk James Bay NDP MPP Guy Bourgouin says the other factor is host communities that would usually take in evacuees are now stretched very thin, in terms of resources, as a result of the pandemic.

"They've said that no, they cannot take these communities at this time."

Bourgouin said coastal communities, like Kashechewan, are faced with difficult decisions.

"So there's approximately half of the population (1,000) that will be going on the land for a period of time ... they could be out on the land for quite a bit," he said.

"That raises huge concerns because ... they'll be flown in by helicopter, dropped and [told] 'once you're there you cannot be flown back in.' What happens if there is an accident? What happens is they run out of food? All these question needs to be answered. And what about the other thousand people — the elderly and the people that are vulnerable — while they're waiting to find out where they're going to be evacuated."

Emergency Management Ontario is reportedly trying to find either universities, colleges or community hotel rooms for evacuees, Bourgouin noted. But those plans are still up in the air.

"We've been — for months — after this government (municipal, provincial and federal) to put a plan together for evacuation because this is a different situation," he said, referring to himself and other northern MPs and MPPs.

"And every time that we spoke to the minister and the provincial minister [we were told] 'there is a plan. And we've got this under control.' We're very close to being evacuated and there's still no plan."

Other communities along the James Bay coast are doing "the best they can" deal with the flow of people during the pandemic. But with basic issues like a lack of adequate housing still a problem, the challenge becomes tougher.

"There's homes that have multiple generations [in them]," Bourgouin said.

"We're talking about homes that have been built for six and there's 12 people living in them. So if COVID reaches these communities up north, it'll be devastating. They won't be able to isolate people and that is a big concern. When it comes to resources, revenue funding and equipment, well they're the last to be considered."