Fire restrictions not needed 'at this time', ministry says
Health and safety protocols include dividing forest fire crews into cohorts that always work together
Heading into the second COVID-19 summer in northern Ontario, there are no restrictions on lighting a campfire or burning brush.
Last spring, the provincial government brought in a restricted fire zone as part of its pandemic response.
The fire information officer with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says health and safety protocols have become well-established in the past year.
"Last year was unprecedented," Isabelle Chenard said. "It did present new challenges as this pandemic added a new level of risk for firefighters, for wildland fire management staff and communities threatened by fires."
With health and safety protocols around COVID-19 now well established, she says, "the restricted fire zone is not necessary at this time."
Those health and safety protocols include dividing forest fire crews into cohorts that always work together.
Chenard says there have been slightly more forest fires in northeastern Ontario this spring compared with last year, but still lower than the 10-year average, she said.
With files from Erik White
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?