If you're getting tired of living through a pandemic, you're not alone.

Workplace Safety North, a workplace safety group in northern Ontario, is getting ready to offer a webinar on pandemic fatigue.

Employers, workers, and community members are invited to participate in the webinar September 30, which will include Irene Caulfield-Cook, owner of Caulfield Counselling, who will discuss the psychological impact of pandemic fatigue on employees, and what employers can do to support employee mental wellbeing during times of uncertainty.

Angele Poitras, who works with the group, says people are growing weary of abiding by pandemic rules – and counsellors are helping them deal with the range of feelings they're experiencing.

"I'm tired of being cooped up," she said. "I'm tired of being careful. I'm tired of being afraid. I'm tired of not seeing my parents. I'm tired of a small social circle."

"We have to look at each person individually because each of us will experience it differently."

She says it's also important to develop different ways to cope.

"Even if you're not into yoga, stand up and do the superman pose," Poitras said. "Put your hands across your chest, chin high, legs spread apart and just take a deep breath. Takes about a second."

"You may have an audience the first couple of times you do it as they might be wondering what you're doing."

Poitras says one of the factors in learning to cope with the pandemic is the large number of new rules and directions which seem to come from authorities almost daily.

"Some people are suggesting that during COVID, we're on this constant stage of alert," Poitras said. "We never know what's going to happen next."

"Wear a mask, don't wear a mask. Wash your hands, do social distancing. You can have 10 people, or you can have 8. So we're always in a state of stress," she said.

Poitras says that kind of constant stress can have a negative impact on your health.

For more information on the pandemic fatigue webinar, or to reserve a spot, visit the Workplace Safety North website by clicking here.