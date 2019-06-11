Today is the national Day of Mourning — an observance held around the world to honour those who have been killed, injured, or made ill in the workplace.

While usually the vigil is held as a gathering in a public space, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced organizers to move it online.

In Sudbury the event has normally taken place at Laurentian University's Fraser Auditorium.

"We've had over 200 people attend and then we have a flag-lowering ceremony," said Paul Pasanen, acting president of the Sudbury and District Labour Council.

This year's event was held online at 10 a.m., hosted by the Centre for Research in Occupational Safety and Health at Laurentian University. If you missed it, you can watch it here:

"We are recognizing all the professions, groups, and individuals who are working to keep us safe and to keep our community running during the COVID-19 pandemic," Pasanen said.

"We are acknowledging and thanking the workers that are in the front lines, who are basically putting putting their health at risk to help others and to make sure that our essential services are are offered to us."

The Day of Mourning event is also a reminder about how important it is to protect people's rights in the workplace, Pasanen said.

"They have the right to refuse unsafe work conditions. We are mourning the dead and injured, but also fighting like crazy for the rest."

Pasanen said people can share what the Day of Mourning means to them on social media using the hashtags #MakeTheDifference and #StopThePandemicAtWork.