'Day of Mourning' event highlights those on the front lines of COVID-19
Sudbury

Today is the national Day of Mourning — an observance held around the world to honour those who have been killed, injured, or made ill in the workplace. While usually the vigil is held as a gathering in a public space, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced organizers to move it online.

Workers, including those on the front lines, 'have the right to refuse unsafe work conditions,' organizer says

CBC News ·
This year's Day of Mourning vigil was held online. Organizers say they are acknowledging and thanking the workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, putting their own health on the line to help others. The annual event happens on April 28th to remember workers who were killed or injured on the job. (CBC)

In Sudbury the event has normally taken place at Laurentian University's Fraser Auditorium.

"We've had over 200 people attend and then we have a flag-lowering ceremony," said Paul Pasanen, acting president of the Sudbury and District Labour Council.

This year's event was held online at 10 a.m., hosted by the Centre for Research in Occupational Safety and Health at  Laurentian University. If you missed it, you can watch it here:

"We are recognizing all the professions, groups, and individuals who are working to keep us safe and to keep our community running during the COVID-19 pandemic," Pasanen said.

"We are acknowledging and thanking the workers that are in the front lines, who are basically putting putting their health at risk to help others and to make sure that our essential services are are offered to us."

The Day of Mourning event is also a reminder about how important it is to protect people's rights in the workplace, Pasanen said. 

"They have the right to refuse unsafe work conditions. We are mourning the dead and injured, but also fighting like crazy for the rest."

Pasanen said people can share what the Day of Mourning means to them on social media using the hashtags #MakeTheDifference and #StopThePandemicAtWork.

Right now, workers in our community and around the world are facing the danger of COVID-19 on the job. Ontario workers have lost their lives because they contracted this illness at work. Today is the National Day of Mourning... a day to remember and honour those who have been killed, injured, or made ill in the workplace. We spoke with one of the people behind the annual Day of Mourning event about how the pandemic has refueled people's efforts to prevent workplace tragedies. 5:44
