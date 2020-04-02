How are you coping with the pandemic? Take our quick survey
Folks across Canada have been sharing their stories about how they've been coping during the extraordinary time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coping with COVID has been a challenge for so many of us — what has helped you?
Now, we'd love to hear from you. Please take a couple of minutes to share your thoughts and ideas about pandemic coping strategies with the CBC Sudbury team.
Comments
