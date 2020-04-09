The City of Sudbury says facility closures and suspension of services due to the pandemic are forcing it to make changes to staffing, including laying off 322 seasonal and part-time staff .

In a news release, the city says most of the staff who are temporarily losing their jobs work in recreation programs, parks, libraries and as school crossing guards.

The City says support is available to affected employees to apply for government aid.

Council is also reassigning full-time and regular part-time staff from non-essential areas to essential and critical services and community initiatives including programs and facilities for homeless and vulnerable populations.

CAO Ed Archer says the changes have been difficult.

"Like so many other municipalities, we are facing complex and unprecedented decisions on how to continue to deliver essential and critical services to the community," said Archer. "Dedicated city staff are the backbone of our municipal operations, and this is not a decision we took lightly. We are taking every step possible to redeploy employees where we need them, and very much look forward to welcoming them back to work."

Archer said the city is working with union leadership on the changes and keeping in mind the health and safety of all employees.