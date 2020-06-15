A couple from Lively says the COVID-19 pandemic has put the brakes on treatment for their son's rare health condition, and his condition is worsening.

Cole Desabrais, 18, has pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorder — a condition where strep infections attack certain parts of his brain. The brain swelling then causes a host of debilitating problems that mimic behaviours similar to obsessive compulsive disorder and oppositional defiant disorder.

Parents Ken and Brenda Desabrais say doctors didn't know what their son was dealing with, at first. So he was diagnosed as severe OCD and ODD. He was hospitalized for four months and given psychiatric medication. But it didn't work.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sudbury area teen Cole Desabrais has had to do without specialized treatment for a rare disorder he lives with. (Supplied/Desabrais Family)

"We were desperate. We were begging for help," Brenda said. "We wanted him looked at because we felt it was something more. We didn't feel right, it didn't sound right."

Ken says they started doing their our own research. And when they stumbled across pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorder. "He met every single criteria."

Doctors agreed, and Cole was referred to a clinic in Chatham, Ont., where he began intravenous immunoglobulin treatments.

"They create a serum from antibodies that are collected from blood plasma donations," Ken said.

"The body gets flooded with antibodies ... to cause the immune system to settle down and possibly reset so it stops the attack on the brain. Since we started [the treatments] he has not gone into that 'fight or flight' state of mind, his anxiety has been lowered and he's able to deal with some of the repetitive stuff on his own. We haven't had any big physical altercations since we started the [treatments]. So that's proof that it is starting to work."

'Barely getting by'

The family was travelling to obtain the specialized treatments every two months. But those stopped when the pandemic hit in mid March.

Brenda said she's been using a short-term solution until those treatments could start back up again.

"I'm giving him Advil to keep the brain inflammation down," she said.

"It helps just get us by, we're barely getting by until we can get this IVIG treatment because that is the one thing that really does help him," she said.

The Desabrais' will be heading to Chatham tomorrow for Cole's first treatment in three months.

Ken said the next hurdle is having his pediatrician continue the treatments, now that Cole is no longer considered a child.

And that means his son is aging out of the pediatric treatment program.

"We're going to hopefully try to convince her to give him a couple more and try to get our doctor in Sudbury to take over the treatment," he said.

"There are a number of cases — severe cases — where pediatricians have been able to extend treatment, as long as it's working."

Cole Desabrais' parents say the pandemic has set back his treatments for a rare disorder that causes parts of his brain to swell. And now they are also grappling with the problem that he is aging out of the pediatric treatment program. (Supplied/Desabrais Family)

'His life is on hold'

The ordeal has exhausted the family, both physically and financially.

"Over the years we've tried to always manage the best we could on our own with our own sources and funds but we've ultimately missed six years of work in the last eight years — both of us," Ken continued.

"So we've been surviving on work insurance, but it's taking its toll. The [pandemic] doesn't allowed us to have any fundraisers anywhere. So we're basically out of resources. We've sold everything. We sold our house, moved into a rental. We've had to borrow extra money at the bank. We've maxed out our credit cards. We borrowed money from friends and family. There's nothing left."

The couple have launched a Go Fund Me page with the hope to find another source of financial help.

"We want our son back, because this illness takes your child from you. A big piece of his childhood was stolen from him," Brenda said.

"He has no friends. He was bullied in public school and he missed a lot of high school. His life is on hold ... until we get some help for him and some relief from this illness and the symptoms that it causes."