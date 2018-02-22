Starting this spring in Sudbury, when a call comes into 911 from a palliative home care patient, paramedics don't automatically have to take them to the hospital.

Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services have partnered with the North East Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) to expand care across the city, allowing paramedics to provide treatment to palliative patients in their home, instead of in the hospital emergency department.

It's a form of patient diversion.

Paramedics in Sudbury already divert non-emergency cases involving addiction or mental health to two other alternate health care facilities in the city, as a way to help ease overcrowding in the hospital emergency department at Health Sciences North.

Despite being a form of diversion, Melissa Roney, deputy chief of paramedic services, calls it more of a "palliative approach" model.

"Diverting from the hospital is a goal, for sure, however so is making sure that we meet the patient's wishes," she said.

Prior to provincial legislation changing in 2019, paramedics were legally required to treat all patients as emergency cases and transport them to the hospital as quickly as possible.

"But now what we're seeing is [palliative] patients' wishes being met, where their wish is of an unmet need, so pain and/or other symptoms related to the dying process. It doesn't necessarily mean that they need to go to the hospital," she said.

Melissa Roney is the deputy chief of paramedic services for the City of Greater Sudbury. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"Paramedics could then help basically for symptom management, so for patients who are receiving or needing assistance with pain or breathlessness or nausea, agitation or other psycho-social distress, or fears or that kind of thing that comes with life-limiting illnesses," Roney said.

She also calls this palliative approach 'a bridge' to the patient's shared care team. According to Roney, many of the calls to 911 for palliative patients come when family members can't reach the shared care team or palliative team, for example in the middle of the night.

Final decision belongs to patient, family

Ultimately the patient and their family have the final say on whether to go to the hospital for treatment and care.

"If it's their wish to be transported to the hospital or if paramedics feel and/or the shared cared team who we consult with or the palliative physicians, deem it necessary to transport the patient, we would bring them to the hospital," Roney said.

There are about 200 palliative patients receiving care at home across Greater Sudbury. Roney says most of them want to live out their final days at home.

"Seventy per cent of patients wish to [die at home], and in fact, what we're seeing is 70 per cent of palliative patients are dying in hospital."

Roney estimates this new model would help to divert one patient a week.

"We'll see a few reductions, again it's another piece of helping reduce and decamp the hospital a little bit," she said.

Specialized training

All paramedics in Greater Sudbury have received specialized training to treat palliative patients in their homes.

Roney says they met with experts from Cancer Care Ontario and North East LHIN's Home and Community Care to shape the paramedic palliative program, but much of the specialized training came from Learning Essential Approaches to Palliative Care (LEAP) from Pallium Canada.

"Remember, we responded to these calls anyway," Roney said.

"But we didn't have the tools to do what we needed to do and often that was unsettling for staff. They'd go home at the end of the day disappointed with themselves and the care they delivered," she added.

"We'd see patients who palliated at home for weeks or even months and then the last couple of days of life, under the old legislation we'd have to put them on our stretcher, they'd potentially would die in our ambulance or die in the garage of the hospital, which is not anything that we wanted for our patients."

Program, not pilot

The new approach for palliative paramedic services should be ready for roll-out in May.

Roney says the Sudbury program is different from a similar pilot project recently announced for Ottawa.

"Each city is different in terms of the services available in those areas. What we had to do was just look at what fits for Sudbury based on either its needs or the service, resources that sort of thing." Roney explains, adding that Sudbury's program will include community paramedicine.

She calls the Sudbury initiative a program, not a pilot project.

"Our goal for our program here in Sudbury is that it is a program, a substantiated, established program and not run as a pilot, on a temporary time frame," Roney said.

"In the end the goals are the same: the plans to train paramedics to give them knowledge and confidence in delivering palliative care, and community nursing and palliative care teams working together to deliver optimum care to palliative patients."