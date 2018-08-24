New Age Metals ramping up palladium efforts in Sudbury-area 'mining district'

A junior miner is picking up the pace on development of an open-pit palladium mine in River Valley, east of Sudbury.

Harry Barr, the chairman and CEO of New Age Metals, told CBC News that recent exploration has found minerals in an expanded area of the property.

"We've been following an area geologically called the contact zone," Barr said. "It goes from one end of the property to the other."

"Most of it is mineralized, which is exciting. I often refer to it as a mining district, 16 kilometres long."

If the New Age Metals project moves forward, River Valley would be only the second palladium mine in Canada. The other producer is North American Palladium, near Thunder Bay.

One advantage the project would have is being within 100 kilometres of Sudbury's smelters, a much shorter distance than current minerals taken from northwestern Ontario travel.

Palladium is used as a thin coating on ceramic filters inside of catalytic converters in automobile engines, a market that analysts expect to increase in the coming years.

The New Age project is currently getting its first economic assessment which could lead to a feasibility study..

Barr says they're looking for investors to help finish drilling, and help with potential production in two to five years time.

"When you add all this up, it could be tens of millions of dollars and the production scenario could be two to three hundred million dollars and so that's why we'll need a partner somewhere in the next year or so."