Greater Sudbury mourns the deaths in Israel and Gaza

A vigil of peace in solidarity with the people of Israel was organized at Greater Sudbury's city hall on Wednesday evening by mayor Paul Lefebvre.

The event featured speeches and a mourner's prayer led by Emily Caruso Parnell, the Board President of Shaar Hashomayim Synagogue.

Lefebvre says he and his team started organizing the vigil last week in response to the violence that erupted in southern Israel, and the subsequent fears that created in the local Jewish community.

"This is not just an international issue," said Lefebvre. "This affects people in Sudbury."

Lefebvre says he's also reached out to the local Muslim community to express his support.

Mayor Paul Lefebvre says the purpose of the vigil was to show solidarity with those affected by the violence in the region. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

"It is very concerning, there are innocent lives being affected in Gaza," he said.

Hindy Cartman, a local Jewish woman, says she has many family members in Israel who have been reported missing since the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7.

"I take it day by day," she said. "I have hope and faith that everything will be okay. And if it isn't, I just hope they don't suffer."

Hindy Cartman (right) is shown here speaking with fellow members of her local Jewish community during the vigil on Wednesday night. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

Cartman hopes events like vigils can create more awareness in the broader community.

"Do your research, know what really is going on there before you believe everything you see or read on the Internet," she said.

Some 1,400 Israelis died in the recent Hamas attack, and more than 3,000 Palestinians lost their lives in the subsequent Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

Palestinians in Sudbury to hold their own event shortly

Some members of the local Palestinian community feels the city should have organized an event to mourn the deaths on both sides.

Areej Salem's family relocated to Sudbury after being displaced from Palestine in 1948. She feels Canadian politicians show more compassion when it comes to Jewish deaths.

"The problem is that human life is diminished on the Palestinian side," she said.

Salem says it would have meant a lot to her if the vigil had been used to also honour those who have died in Gaza.

"It would have united everyone together rather than separate us further," she said.

"We're all struggling right now. Both sides are going through grief and loss and heartache.

Areej Salem was born in Sudbury. Her family was evicted from Jaffa when Israel was created in 1948. She says recent events have been weighing heavily on her and others who have ties to Palestine. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

I think that the overarching message needs to be that this violence and and grief needs to be for something," said Salem.

She adds that things cannot continue as they have since her family was evicted from their orange farm in Jaffa more than seventy years ago.

Although she has built a life in northern Ontario, she always feels a connection to her ancestral homeland. "It comes with a heavy heart. There's guilt in knowing that I'm here safe and thriving while others weren't so lucky."

Salem says the local Palestinian community and its allies are planning to hold an event of their own in Greater Sudbury shortly.

She says past vigils for Palestinians have drawn a large crowd.