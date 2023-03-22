Four people had to be treated at a hospital earlier this month after they were attacked by a great horned owl at Killarney Provincial Park, south of Sudbury, Ont.

Gary Wheeler, a spokesperson for Ontario's Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, said in an email to CBC News the owl attacked two other people, but they did not need medical attention.

The province closed the park's George Lake Campground, which includes cabins, yurts, campsites and ski trails, On March 10. The attacks from the aggressive owl happened the week of March 6.

Wheeler said they plan to open the campground on March 24.

He added park staff determined the owl was injured, which was why it was acting aggressively toward guests.

Territorial animals

Mark Joron, a member of the Timmins Naturalists bird watching group, said many bird species, including owls, are more territorial in the spring when they are nesting.

"The best thing to do is just stay away from the area if [the owl's] found a good spot for a good hunting grounds, or if it is going to nest in the area," he said.

"If there's a nest nearby, all the birds can be aggressive."

Joron said a similar incident happened in Timmins a decade ago when an owl attacked people at a local ski and running trail.

"I think eventually it attacked the wrong person and it was injured," he said.