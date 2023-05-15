Sudbury police continue to search for 2nd suspect in Overtime fatal shooting
19-year-old Noah Singh faces a number of charges
Sudbury police are continuing to search for a suspect allegedly connected to a fatal shooting at a sports bar.
On April 21, police were called to the Overtime Sports Bar and Grill on Notre Dame Avenue for a weapons complaint.
Police said multiple people got involved in a verbal altercation that resulted in one man shooting another.
Joe Cabigon, 22, died in hospital.
On April 29, police arrested and charged a 16-year-old from Toronto, who faces a number of offences, including murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a prohibited device. The teen was also later charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Police said they're now searching for 19-year-old Noah Singh, who is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for the homicide at Overtime.
Police said the arrest warrant applies to the following offences:
- First-degree murder (party to the offence).
- Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.
- Conspiracy to commit murder.
- Uttering threats.
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
- Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with.
- Carrying a concealed weapon.
- Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm.
- Breach of probation.
- Unauthorized possession of a weapon.
- Two counts of possession of a firearm of ammunition contrary to prohibition order.
Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Singh to contact them or Crime Stoppers.