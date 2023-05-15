Sudbury police are continuing to search for a suspect allegedly connected to a fatal shooting at a sports bar.

On April 21, police were called to the Overtime Sports Bar and Grill on Notre Dame Avenue for a weapons complaint.

Police said multiple people got involved in a verbal altercation that resulted in one man shooting another.

Joe Cabigon, 22, died in hospital.

On April 29, police arrested and charged a 16-year-old from Toronto, who faces a number of offences, including murder, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession of a prohibited device. The teen was also later charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Sudbury police are searching for 19-year-old Noah Singh. They say they have an outstanding arrest warrant for him in connection with the fatal shooting at the Overtime Sports Bar last month. (Submitted by Sudbury Police)

Police said they're now searching for 19-year-old Noah Singh, who is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for the homicide at Overtime.

Police said the arrest warrant applies to the following offences:

First-degree murder (party to the offence).

Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

Conspiracy to commit murder.

Uttering threats.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with.

Carrying a concealed weapon.

Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm.

Breach of probation.

Unauthorized possession of a weapon.

Two counts of possession of a firearm of ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

Police are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of Singh to contact them or Crime Stoppers.