Police arrest alleged getaway driver in Overtime Sports Bar shooting

Greater Sudbury Police arrested a 41-year-old man on May 21 who was allegedly the getaway driver after a fatal shooting at the Overtime Sports Bar on April 21.

Maurice Audette, 41, faces a number of charges including accessory to murder, the unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession for the purpose of trafficking obstructing a peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

On April 29, police arrested and charged a 16-year-old for the murder of 22-year-old Joe Cabigon. Police later said they were searching for a second suspect, 19-year-old Noah Singh.

As of May 12, police were asking for the public's help to find Singh.

Related drug bust

Police arrested Audette after they seized a Dodge Ram truck that was allegedly used to steal a Bobcat mini excavator on April 18 and a generator from a business on Maley Drive on April 25.

When police searched the truck they found more than $205,000 worth of drugs onboard, including 558 grams of cocaine, 23 grams of fentanyl and 868 grams of methamphetamine.

Police charged the 48-year-old driver with possession of property obtained by crime of $5,000, possession for trafficking, breach of probation, unauthorized possession of a firearm and obstructing a peace officer.

The driver tried to flee police during the arrest. Audette was the passenger in the truck at the time of the arrest.