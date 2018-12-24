Overnight parking ban temporarily lifted in Sudbury, Timmins

Greater Sudbury and Timmins parking enforcement won't be issuing parking tickets to cars left on the streets overnight, at least for a few days.

On December 11, Greater Sudbury city council approved a motion that would allow parking on local roadways and municipal lots overnight on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Eve.

The temporary relief will continue in the coming years, the city said, and reflects an effort to reduce impaired driving.

Other than these three days, overnight street parking is not allowed during the winter months between December 1 and March 31.

Timmins also decided to exempt the same three days from their winter parking ban. In a special meeting December 18, city council approved a motion to temporarily lift the ban.

The ban does not apply to the community of Schumacher, however. Even though it falls under Timmins' regulations around overnight parking, residents are allowed to park on the street year-round, and are only required to move if snowplows are working in the area.