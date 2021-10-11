The Community Drug Strategy (CDS) for the City of Greater Sudbury is warning that a potent drug is circulating within the community, and could be behind a spike in the number of overdoses reported recently.

On Friday, Public Health Sudbury and Districts issued a warning of suspected opioid overdoses, although the substance used in the incidents has not been confirmed.

"This situation serves as an important reminder to the community that street drugs may be cut or mixed with substances such as benzos, fentanyl, or carfentanil, and that even a very small amount of these substances can cause an overdose," the health unit stated in a press release.

According the the Community Drug Strategy's web site, Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services responded to 566 suspected opioid-related incidents between January and August, 2021, compared to 368 incidents over the same period last year. That includes 32 deaths from opioid-related overdoses from January to March, 2021.

In July, the CDS reported an increase in Benzodiazepines. These can be powerful sedatives also known as Valium, Xanax, Ativan, Clonazepam and Zylazine, which increase the risk of overdose and death when combined with opioids.

The health unit also provides information on where to get a free naloxone kit. If used right away, naloxone can help people who have overdosed to breathe normally and regain consciousness.