Sault Ste. Marie Police Services are warning the public about a recent rash of overdoses in the city.

In a statement released Thursday, police say that since Sunday they have responded to a number of calls at several different locations across the city.

Police said they are currently investigating four deaths that occurred during that time frame. All are considered to be related to opioid overdoses.

They added that they are working with partners at the Drug Strategy to reduce the harm caused by substance abuse in the city.

For more information on reducing risk of an overdose, police are encouraging the public to visit the Algoma Public Health website algomapublichealth.com.