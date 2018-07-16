What's small, olive-green and hides in low vegetation, calling "teacher, teacher, teacher?"

If you guessed it's the ovenbird, you would be correct.

CBC's Markus Schwabe spoke with Sudbury birder Stephen Monet at the Laurentian Conservation Area.

You can hear the whole interview by clicking the media link.

It's the year of the bird and we are celebrating by learning about some of our feathered friends. This time, avid birder Stephen Monet went out on a Sudbury area trail with the CBC's Markus Schwabe to talk about the ovenbird. 5:42

Monet said the warbler is making a return to the area, helped along by the city's efforts at regreening. It prefers to feed and nest among the rich 'understory' of the forest, not high in the treetops like its warbler cousins.

"You can imagine the area before having a very different habitat for birds," Monet said. "Devoid of vegetation, just a few grasses among the black hills. Not favourable to a having a diverse bird community."

The ovenbird earned its name from the type of nest it makes.

"It creates a nest that looks like a dutch oven," Monet said. "It's near the ground, or on the ground, like a roof over a cup."

And visitors to any wooded area will likely hear the ovenbird, even if the bird itself remains hidden. It's distinct call sounds like it is saying "teacher-teacher-teacher."