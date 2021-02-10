While some public health officials are encouraging people to get outside for exercise during the pandemic, others are worried that it only helps the spread of COVID-19.

Skating rinks, sliding hills and snowmobile trails on Crown land have been closed in the Nipissing and Parry Sound districts by order of the medical officer of health since Jan. 14.

Dr. Jim Chirico has now extended that order until at least Feb. 16, when all of northern Ontario is expected to emerge from the latest lockdown.

He said it was not "out of an abundance of caution" but because of the "serious threat" the area is facing.

"At this time our focus should be on stopping the spread of COVID-19, especially the variants," Chirico said in a virtual press conference Tuesday night.

"Everyone should assume COVID-19 is present everywhere in our district."

North Bay has seen an outbreak at an apartment building and the closure of an elementary school this week, with at least three people testing positive for one of the fast-spreading COVID variants.

Elliot Lake city council has decided to close skating rinks in order to stop the spread of COVID-19. (Erik White/CBC )

There has also been an uptick in COVID cases in Elliot Lake, where city council has voted to close its outdoor skating rinks, as well as parks and walking trails and other outdoor recreation facilities.

"We're at a very dangerous point now to loosen up the reigns or to use the feedback were getting from people that they're bored and need something to do to push us to make a decision that could be catastrophic for the community," said city councillor Sandy Finamore.

"We just need to keep our big girl and boy pants on and keep making the right decisions."

It's not yet clear if that decision applies to the Mount Dufour ski hill in Elliot Lake, which is run by a community club.

After months of uncertainty, the province has given the greenlight to ski hills to open for the season once the stay-at-home order is lifted.

The government will also allow skiing and snowboarding to continue even during future COVID lockdowns, as long as hill operators take proper precautions.

Antoine Mountain in Mattawa has been cleared to open for the season with no limit on how many people can be on the hill. (Antoine Mountain)

Most ski hills in northeastern Ontario are aiming to open next week, but the region's largest will not.

Searchmont Resort north of Sault Ste. Marie has announced that it will wait until next winter to welcome skiers back.

"All resorts, they're really feeling the hit right now," says Sarina Goad, social media and marketing manager for Antoine Mountain in Mattawa.

"We made snow, we prepared to open and we couldn't. There's insurance, there's salaried staff, I mean, hydro. So we are just pushing through to try to open and bring in a little revenue."