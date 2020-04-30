Timiskaming Health Unit declares COVID-19 outbreaks at two long term care homes
'We knew the possibility of more cases existed,' acting medical officer of health says
The Timiskaming Health Unit says two COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at long term care homes in its catchment area.
An outbreak is declared with a single laboratory-confirmed case in a resident or staff member.
The results come after a province-wide surveillance testing initiative was launched last week — for all long term care home residents and staff, including asymptomatic people.
The health unit says two residents of the Northview Nursing Home have been confirmed positive, while the
Temiskaming Lodge has one resident and three staff members who have tested positive.
All affected residents are in isolation and are medically stable. Positive staff members have been
notified and are in self-isolation.
"Having had previous cases of COVID-19 transmitted through community spread we knew the
possibility of more cases existed," said Dr. Glenn Corneil, acting medical officer of health and CEO for the Timiskaming district.
"Even if people have mild symptoms, the risk of transmission needs to be taken very seriously, and everyone needs to continue to follow all recommended public health measures to protect themselves and others."
