The head of the union representing public high school teachers in Sudbury says the province's plan to cut more than 3,000 teaching positions in the next four years is "devastating."

CBC News has obtained the memo laying out the Ford government's plan to cut the positions, starting in the fall.

In the 2019-2020 school year, the memo says there will be 1,558 fewer full-time teachers in Ontario. By the 2022-2023 school year, that number will be 3,457. The province says it will save $851 million.

"It's pretty disingenuous on behalf of the Ford government to say that there's going to be no job cuts and then come out with a leaked memo that says close to 4,000 are going to be cut," James Clyke, the president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation for District 3 in Sudbury said.

"He's suggesting that it's going to be done by attrition, but the bottom line is that they're not going to be replaced."

Clyke says collective agreements state how many teachers need to be replaced when retiring.

"If they're not going to be replacing those teachers, they're going to be violating the collective agreement," he said.

"I'm not sure how the government's going to get around not violating collective agreements, when in fact they'll be doing just that."

James Clyke is District 3 president for the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

Clyke expects the job cuts to teachers are just the beginning, estimated between 80 to 90 teachers in his district will be out of jobs.

"We know that there's going to be some devastating impacts to the support staff as well."

"If that's the case then we're going to have less supports in the classroom, at the same time that you're increasing class sizes to 40, So I just don't see how the [Education] minister and the Premier think this will help education in Ontario," he said.

"It's disastrous."

On Saturday, a rally to protest the cuts will be held at Queen's Park. Clyke says early numbers show as many as 14,000 people could attend.

"We know that this government has in their short time that they've been around have shown they come out with these terrible announcements," he said.

"Sometimes when you have people demonstrating against it, they have been known to back off a little bit."