Chelmsford Public School mourns deaths of 3 Osagie children killed in New Year's Day crash
"Our hearts are breaking," says Rainbow District School Board spokesperson
It will be a sad and difficult day for students and staff at Chelmsford Public School in Sudbury as they mourn the deaths of three children in a car crash on New Year's Day.
The single vehicle collision happened on Highway 17 near Lively.
Brothers Destiny Osagie, 11, and Flourish Osagie, 10, died at the scene. Their sister, Britney Osagie, 6, died later in hospital.
A spokesperson for the Rainbow District School Board said in a release that the flag will be flying at half-mast at the school, and the board's mental health team will be at the school this morning to help.
"We extend our deepest sympathy to all those who have been touched by this tragedy," said the release.
"We will offer supportive talks with caring adults and more assistance, as needed," it continued. "Students will have an opportunity to pay tribute to their classmates through a book of remembrance in the foyer... We will share the book with the family."
"Our hearts are breaking as we begin this New Year with tremendous sadness."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.