Sudbury

Chelmsford Public School mourns deaths of 3 Osagie children killed in New Year's Day crash

It will be a sad and difficult day for students of Chelmsford Public School in Greater Sudbury. Students and faculty are mourning the deaths of three children in a car crash on New Year's Day. 

"Our hearts are breaking," says Rainbow District School Board spokesperson

As elementary students try to come to grips with the deaths of three of their classmates, the board says, "in addition to classroom teachers, members of the Rainbow District School Board's mental health team will be at the school when classes resume this morning. We will offer supportive talks with caring adults and more assistance, as needed." (Tom Woodward/Flickr Creative Commons)

It will be a sad and difficult day for students and staff at Chelmsford Public School in Sudbury as they mourn the deaths of three children in a car crash on New Year's Day. 

The single vehicle collision happened on Highway 17 near Lively.

Brothers Destiny Osagie, 11, and Flourish Osagie, 10, died at the scene. Their sister, Britney Osagie, 6, died later in hospital.

A spokesperson for the Rainbow District School Board said in a release that the flag will be flying at half-mast at the school, and the board's mental health team will be at the school this morning to help.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to all those who have been touched by this tragedy," said the release. 

"We will offer supportive talks with caring adults and more assistance, as needed," it continued. "Students will have an opportunity to pay tribute to their classmates through a book of remembrance in the foyer...  We will share the book with the family."

"Our hearts are breaking as we begin this New Year with tremendous sadness."

