It will be a sad and difficult day for students and staff at Chelmsford Public School in Sudbury as they mourn the deaths of three children in a car crash on New Year's Day.

The single vehicle collision happened on Highway 17 near Lively.

Brothers Destiny Osagie, 11, and Flourish Osagie, 10, died at the scene. Their sister, Britney Osagie, 6, died later in hospital.

A spokesperson for the Rainbow District School Board said in a release that the flag will be flying at half-mast at the school, and the board's mental health team will be at the school this morning to help.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to all those who have been touched by this tragedy," said the release.

"We will offer supportive talks with caring adults and more assistance, as needed," it continued. "Students will have an opportunity to pay tribute to their classmates through a book of remembrance in the foyer... We will share the book with the family."

"Our hearts are breaking as we begin this New Year with tremendous sadness."