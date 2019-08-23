Previous Next

A Sudbury artist says a new downtown mural is a tribute to the city's past.

Monique Legault is completing her work— a mural depicting scenes from the downtown core— in the Elgin Street underpass.

Her work features reproductions of the paintings of the late Oryst Sawchuk, an award-winning Sudbury architect who died in May, as well as headlines from newspapers and iconic signs from around the city.

When it's done, Legault says she hopes the mural serves as a walk down memory lane.

"There's a few adults around that that still remember some of these buildings but eventually that's going to change," Legault said. "Give it 20 years and it'll be it'll be somewhere you could come to learn a little."

Some of the recognizable images are of the Coulson, Black Cat and the Hollywood Shoppe. Legault said she also plans to paint Kresge's and Frank's Deli.

She chose Sawchuk's work to replicate because of the influence he had on downtown artists.

"He was a support to myself and to other artists," she said. "When I first opened [the Monique Legault gallery] here downtown he was the first person to walk through my store."

"He was big in this community and so it was definitely a loss but this is gonna be my way of keeping him around for a little longer and introducing him to other people," she said.