Two bear cubs in Greater Sudbury are now at a sanctuary after being spotted in a tree by city crews.

Last week, the city says the mother bear was hit by a vehicle. The two cubs went into a tree in a park in Garson.

City parks staff spotted the bears and called the police, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry for help.

"The cubs were tranquillized and trapped so they could be safely transported to the Bear With Us Centre for Bears, where they will be cared for and released next year," the city stated.