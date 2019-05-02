Orphaned bear cub rescued in Timmins
Timmins police say a small bear is in custody after being found abandoned.
Bear to be taken to a rehabilitation centre near Huntsville
On Wednesday night, officers got an animal in distress call at a Dwyer Street home in Schumacher.
When police got there, the bear could be heard crying out from a makeshift hiding place within the home.
The six pound bear was found by an officer. Police searched for the cub's mother but couldn't find her.
Police have made arrangements for the bear to be taken to a black bear rehabilitation facility near Huntsville, due to the bear's size and age.
