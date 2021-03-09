Ornge airplanes have been struck by lasers three times in the last week, the air ambulance service said.

The latest incident occurred near the Sudbury Airport March 6, when an Ornge plane was struck by green and red lasers while descending with a patient onboard. The flight crew informed Air Traffic Control (ATC) and averted their eyes.

The origin of the lasers was reported to be from an area 12 nautical miles southwest of the airport in an area near Ramsey Lake.

In a prior incident on March 5, an Ornge aircraft departing for Timmins was struck by a green laser.

And the day before that on March 4, an Ornge aircraft was hit with green and red lasers as it flew in airspace over Sudbury on a flight from Toronto to Timmins.

In the last two incidents, the lasers reportedly came from an area north of the airport on the western side of Boland's Bay on Lake Wanapitei.

Chris Busch, a manager of flight training and standards for fixed wing operations at Ornge, said getting hit by lasers is extremely dangerous for flight crews.

"You're getting close to the ground on approach to a runway. It can cause a distraction to the pilots and it can also affect their night vision," Busch said. "We keep all of our instrumentation turned quite dim in the cockpit at night to preserve as much night vision as possible."

"So a very bright illumination at the wrong time could potentially be disastrous."

Common off-the-shelf laser pointers, while illuminating a small area at ground level, sometimes the size of a pinhead, expand if pointed into the sky, causing a "large disc of illumination" that hits the aircraft. He said green lasers are much brighter.

"We also have paramedics in the back," he said. "And if they're potentially caught off guard, they can be affected by the same thing. So either distraction or potential temporary or permanent blindness while they're treating a patient."

Busch says he doesn't understand why someone would point a laser at an aircraft.

"Honestly, I have absolutely no idea. It is dangerous. It is highly illegal and frankly, it's stupid."

A Directed Bright Light Illumination report was filed with Transport Canada for each incident, and police have been notified and are currently investigating, Busch said.

Under the Aeronautics Act, if an individual is convicted of pointing a laser at an aircraft, they could face up to: $100,000 in fines, five years in prison, or both.