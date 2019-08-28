High schools across the Greater Sudbury Area are welcoming new students to campus a week early.

They're holding orientation days before school starts on September 4.

Heather Downey, principal at Sudbury Secondary School, says setting a day aside to welcome grade nine students becomes more important as the student population grows.

"This year we should have more than 125 grade nines, because we are in a period of growth," Downey said. "In the last few years we've had definitely more than a hundred every year."

"What we're going to do is basically put them at ease because we understand that making the trek to high school is a really big transition," Downey said.

She said schools recognize that the first days in high school can be "daunting."

"It's especially big for students who change schools. And many of them make the decision to follow their dreams or to follow their educational needs which might be French immersion or it might be a specific course or program...and sometimes that means leaving their friends at a different school."

"You might not know very many people, you might not know with the staff," she said. "So we really just want to make a great buffer and welcome those kids with open arms."

More than five schools with the board, including Chelmsford Valley and Lively Secondary are also hosting events today. The city's other school boards are holding similar events in the lead up to the first day of school.