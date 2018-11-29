Wayne Aelick's life was turned upside in 2009, when he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, a disease that causes inflammation in the lining of the large intestine.

After trying a series of drugs and invasive surgeries, the Manitoulin Island man wasn't any closer to getting better. As a result of the surgeries and the removal of his intestine, Aelick lost the function of his liver in July 2013.

"My doctor said I'd probably never get a chance to have a transplant, because of my age," he says, as he choked back tears.

"And he didn't think I'd last till I was 70 years old."

But life has a funny way of working out sometimes, he says. On May 18, 2017, Aelick received the call he'd been waiting for: there was a liver waiting for him in London, ON.

After a successful surgery with minor complications, Aelick's life changed dramatically.

"I went from one foot in the grave to getting a new lease on life," he says.

"This summer, for the first time in ages, my wife and I were in the kayak."

Aelick says without the liver donation, he would have been dead by now and is advocating for others to also sign up to be an organ donor.

"Please do not take your organs to heaven. Heaven knows we need them here."

Hospital honoured for organ and tissue donation achievements

Aelick shared his story at Health Sciences North in Sudbury on Thursday, as the hospital was being recognized by the Trillium Gift of Life Network for its work in organ and tissue donation in Ontario.

This is the eighth year in a row HSN has been honoured by the organization that promotes organ and tissue donation in Ontario.

Northern Ontario has some of the highest donor registration rates in the province.

While the provincial standard of registrants stands at 33 per cent, cities like Sudbury stand at 54 per cent, while North Bay stands at 56 per cent.

Dr. Bhanu Nalla accepts the Award of Excellence on behalf of Health Sciences North from the Trillium Gift of Life Network for its achievements in organ and tissue donation. (Kirthana Sasitharan/CBC)

Dr. Bhanu Nalla says the high registration numbers have been consistent over the years, thanks to education and awareness around organ donation in northern Ontario.

Nalla says while over 50 per cent is a strong showing, communities in the north can do better.

"We shouldn't just be happy with 50 per cent. We still have room for improvement," says Nalla.

He would like to see more children, high school children, and university students registered as organ donors.

"We want to really not just promote registration, but have people talk about it to their family," says Nalla. "If a tragic event happens like this, the family are not torn on what to do. They know what the donor's wish is."