Manitoulin filmmaker, long-time politician both awarded Order of Canada

Shirley Cheechoo, the founder of Weengushk Film Institute in M'Chigeeng First Nation, and former Kagawong mayor Austin Hunt have both been awarded the Order of Canada

There were 103 new appointments announced Thursday morning, with Cheechoo and Hunt being the only two from northeastern Ontario.

In addition to being the founder of Weengushk, Cheecho is also the chancellor of Brock University.

Hunt recently retired after more than 60 years as a municipal politician on Manitoulin Island.

Pekka Sinervo, who was chair of the SNOLab Board for six years, also received the honour. Sinervo collaborated on the Cryogenic Dark Matter Search experiment announced by SNOLab earlier in 2018.