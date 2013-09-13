A Sudbury dental oncologist says a clinical trial she's involved with could improve care for those with certain types of cancers.

The director of the dental oncology program at the Northeast Cancer Centre and the research co-lead for cancer solutions at Health Sciences North, says patients being treated for neck and head cancers often develop very painful mouth sores.

Dr. Debbie Saunders says the sores get so bad, some patients need a feeding tube inserted to stay hydrated and nourished.

"To date, there has never been a cure for this side effect, even though it costs the health care system an exorbitant amount of money when patients have to be hospitalized because they become dehydrated or malnourished because they can't eat or drink," she said, noting that she's been involved in researching ways to mitigate this side effect for decades.

"There are a few drugs that are under trial right now, [and] we do have one of those medications on trial here at our cancer centre."

The centre is one of four sites in North America that's offering the therapy in its last phase of drug trial before it goes to market. Saunders says the drug "completely obliterates" the development of oral ulcers as patients undergo treatments for head and neck cancer.

"It's amazing to see. It's exciting to enrol patients. And it gives them hope that the side effects that have been discussed quite clearly with them by their oncologist that that they may not experience [them], being involved in a clinical trial."

But is it difficult to convince patients to try something that's not on the market?

The majority of patients are keen on participating, Saunders says.

"They like being part of that journey, not only for better outcomes for themselves, but what they can contribute to future patients. And then there are other patients that are concerned [with getting the drug]. In clinical trials, there is always the placebo. So there's not one clinical trial where everybody gets the study drugs."

For those patients who want the guarantee of getting the study drug, the prospect of participating is not as appealing.

"It doesn't work that way," Saunders said. "Even the clinician is blinded in knowing if the patient is actually getting the drug or not."

Saunders says she's feeling hopeful about the research underway.

"There is a real opportunity in the next few decades that this may be a side effect of the past. I do feel that I may be part of that before I retire. I do feel hopeful because the treatments that are coming into the research world are very promising."