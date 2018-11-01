The City of Greater Sudbury wants feedback from residents on how the online voting process went in last month's election.

Mayor Brian Bigger says he wants to collect information to help determine the voting method the city will use for the next election, in 2022.

In last months election, it was the first time voting was all electronic.

The system crashed on voting day, forcing the city to extend the voting period by 24 hours.

"I, along with City Staff have received a great deal of feedback from our residents and candidates about the online voting process and we owe it to voters in the next election to find out if they want to maintain that process or have it adjusted," says Bigger in a release from the city.

"We also would like to know if the online voting concept was properly communicated, and to see if it made voting more or less accessible to you."

The City has engaged Oracle Poll Research to conduct the poll and it will provide recommendations on how to increase participation rates and make it easier for voters in 2022 says Bigger.

In this poll, the city will also be asking residents about backyard chickens, policing and economic development.

