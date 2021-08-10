A Sault Ste. Marie optometrist says she and her colleagues are at breaking point and want the province to do something about it.

Krista Bruni says the Ontario Association of Optometrists has decided to withdraw OHIP funded services starting September 1.

They voted to do so in March, saying OHIP pays just slightly more than half of the cost of providing them, while their clinics absorb the shortfall.

"September 1st our patients will not be able to access our services if they are covered by OHIP," Bruni said. "We are not allowed to accept any private cash payment even if they are able to pay if they are OHIP covered patients."

Optometrists will still be helping patients who need emergency care, Bruni said.

"We will still be at our offices able to triage emergencies and find patients the care that they need," Bruni said.

"This is really not something any optometrist in Ontario wants to do. It goes against why we became optometrists in the first place but we really have no other options."

In a update, the Ministry of Health says it has proposed to engage a third-party expert mediator to assist the two sides in finding a resolution.

The Ontario Association of Optometrists says it has agreed to that option.

According to a news release August 9, the OAO proposed "a formal negotiations process that included a commitment that optometrists no longer be forced to subsidize the delivery of eye care to OHIP patients."

The offer was rejected by the province, the group said.