Provincial police are asking the public to take note, after they received two complaints of youths sitting or lying in the middle of Highway 17 "draped in blankets," west of Espanola, Ont.

The calls came in earlier this week, says Manitoulin OPP spokesperson Wendy Forcier. And when officers went out to see what was going on, the small group of teens had left the section of highway, located in McKerrow.

Forcier says police continue to investigate the matter.

"This is very risky, potentially life-altering behaviour of these youths," she said.

The first caller reported that a small group of teenage youths were laying on the centre line of the highway, and then were seen getting up to run to each side of the road. The only description was that they had blankets with them.

A second caller told police they saw youths with blankets over their heads and, as the caller drove by, the youths ran out and sat down in the middle of the highway.

"There was evasive action that had to be taken [by the drivers]," Forcier said.

She noted they have no concrete evidence as to why they were out on the highway, "but I'm sure the police will get to the bottom of the whole matter."

"This is the TransCanada highway and there are several commercial motor vehicles traveling at all hours of the day who cannot stop on a dime. You add all those pressures to the public who are driving, [and it] puts many lives at risk, not only the teens who are making those choices."

