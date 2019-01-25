Ontario Provincial Police say three Sudbury woman are facing charges after their vehicle had to be stopped by a spike belt.

Last week, OPP in West Parry Sound attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Highway 69. The vehicle didn't stop, so officers contacted OPP in Sudbury with the licence plate number and vehicle description.

Sudbury OPP located the vehicle and used a spike belt to stop it. Cocaine was found inside the vehicle. All three women inside were arrested.

The 33-year-old driver was charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle, operating a vehicle while prohibited and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 44-year-old passenger was charged with failing to comply with recognizance and possession for the purpose of trafficking and another 32-year-old passenger was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All three are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.