Mild winter weather possible factor in snowmobiling fatalities, OPP say

Provincial police are looking into a fatal snowmobile collision from over the weekend, north of North Bay, Ont.

It's actually the fourth snowmobiling fatality for OPP in northeastern Ontario this winter. Across Ontario those stats sit at 10.

Last winter there were 14 snowmobiling fatalities across the province, with six in the northeast.

"It seems to be pretty consistent numbers year-after-year, which is unfortunate," said sergeant Paul Beaton, OPP's motorized snow vehicle co-ordinator. "Ultimately our goal is to get down to zero."

The most recent fatality was a single vehicle collision from Saturday morning, along a trail north of North Bay.

OPP reported that a person in their 40s was pronounced deceased at the scene, but the victim's identity has not yet been released.

'Subject to best weather conditions'

Beaton said the causes of the 10 recent fatalities across Ontario all vary, but the mild winter weather could be a factor.

"It's all subject to best weather conditions, and if we have an area with a lot of closed trails that might just cause people to go into other areas such as driving over lakes, rivers and off-trail," he said.

"These are areas that are not continually monitored, regulated, assessed or groomed, and in fact could be a contributing factor."

"The weather, as you are well aware, has been up and down and what may appear to be a fully thick, frozen lake or river could change pretty rapidly with the mild weather," Beaton said.

After compiling statistics over the past decade, Beaton said the top contributing factors to snowmobiling fatalities are excessive speed, loss of control and going through thin ice.

Sledders who may be heading out should be aware of weather and trail conditions; they should ride within their abilities and always ride sober.

During Snowmobile Safety Week in January, OPP issued a news release along with the Ontario Federation Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC). It cautioned snowmobilers about the increased risks posed by a milder winter.

"No ice is safe ice. Underlying water currents or air pockets can create thin ice, even in the coldest temperatures. Snowmobilers can't see this until it's too late. Unfamiliar waterways may have underwater currents which never freeze, and operators can't see until it's too late."

"Make every ride a safe one so that you can enjoy the world-class snowmobiling Ontario has to offer and, more importantly, so that you can get home safely to your family," the release also said.