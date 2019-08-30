Police are warning drivers to pay attention ahead of the back to school rush.

Officers will be stepping up traffic patrols when students head to school next week.

One of the things Ontario Provincial Police will be looking for is distracted driving, and motorists who aren't paying attention to school buses.

It may take a few days before students and drivers get settled into the school routine again, says OPP sergeant Kerry Schmidt, with the province's highway safety division.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt is with the Highway Safety Division. (CBC) He says everyone has to do their part to stay safe.

As the first day of school draws near, Schmidt says he is especially concerned about distracted pedestrians.

"Kids may not be looking for traffic and looking out for hazards or they may have their heads buried in their phones," he said.

Schmidt says even though pedestrians have the right of way, they take the brunt of any impact.

"If you're walking on a sidewalk and your head is buried in your phone and you step out onto a crosswalk there may be a car turning right, [the driver is] not looking at you and you could walk right into the side of a vehicle or it could drive right into the side of you."

Pedestrians are encouraged to pay attention to where they're walking.

"And obviously as motorists there is no tolerance for distracted driving at anytime," Schmidt added.

He says parents also need to remember that they are setting an example with their children in the vehicle, and should be safe drivers.

According to OPP statistics, 55 people died last year in collisions related to distracted driving.