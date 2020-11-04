Nipissing West OPP fine Alban man, alleging breach of quarantine act
Nipissing West OPP say a man from Alban has been charged after failing to follow the quarantine act.
Police say they were notified about the breach of the act yesterday and began an investigation.
They allege the man returned to Canada from Jamaica on Sunday, and that he did not follow the mandatory two-week quarantine period upon returning to Canada.
A 67-year-old man was charged with Failing to Comply with Conditions upon Entering Canada under section 58 of the Quarantine Act, and was fined $1,255.
Police in northeastern Ontario are continuing to issue tickets as Canada's quarantine measures persist.
On Oct. 28, officers from North Bay OPP ticketed a couple in Chisholm Township.
Police allege a Pennsylvania family entered into Canada by land on Oct. 26, and were not abiding by the mandatory two-week quarantine.
A 47-year-old and a 48-year-old, were charged and fined of $1,000 plus costs and surcharges. Three other family members "were educated by police," a news release said.
On Oct. 26, North Bay OPP say they fined an 18-year-old after receiving a complaint about a large house party in East Ferris Township, after a house party that amassed between 40 and 50 people.
