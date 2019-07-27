When he's walking a roadway where someone just lost their life, Ontario Provincial Police Const. John Gallagher is focused on taking measurements, calculating speeds and figuring out what happened.

But the accident reconstructionist admits it can be a pressure-packed job.

"There's pressure that we know there's people sitting back, waiting for the road to get open because they want to get where they have to be, but there's also pressure that we take our time so we get what we need," said Gallagher, who is based out of North Bay.

"We get one chance and one chance only. We treat it the same way we would a crime scene."

It's common for highways to close for multiple hours following a serious car crash. In northeastern Ontario, there are often few detour options, which can mean a long wait for drivers.

"I've been approached before asking, 'What time are we going to open the road? Why is it taking so long? Can't you guys do something? Can't you move quicker?' We're approached quite often," said traffic Sgt. Dan Kotanko.

"They have to understand: we're collecting evidence. It's not just basically hook a tow truck up and haul it away. There's a lot more involved than showing up and taking a couple of pictures."

While he finds it frustrating, he said it doesn't distract him from doing his job.

Const. John Gallagher inside the OPP 'crash truck' that is sent out to investigate every serious car accident in the region. (Erik White/CBC )

"That's the last thing on my mind is dealing with that. It's get the answers we need and then we'll open the highway back up," said Kotanko.

The OPP doesn't keep stats on how long investigations take and how long roads are closed on average.

Gallagher said some crash scenes are stretched out over a large area, and if there are multiple collisions with other vehicles, guard rails or rock cuts, that can mean hundreds of measurements to take.

He uses surveyor-type equipment to make a digital reconstruction of the scene and a drone to take aerial pictures, sometimes finding tire marks and other evidence you can't see from the ground.

Investigators may also spend time waiting for a tow truck, paramedics or other professionals to show up.

OPP traffic Sgt. Dan Kotanko stands in front of the 'crash truck.' He says he has had drivers complain about the length of time highways in northeastern Ontario are closed for crash investigations. (Erik White/CBC )

The OPP requires an accident reconstructionist to investigate every serious crash, what internally they call a "benchmark incident."

Staff Sgt. Tyler Croxall, who heads the traffic incident management enforcement team in the northeast, said his staff often drive long distances just to get to the crash site.

OPP Staff Sgt. Tyler Croxall is the unit commander for traffic incident management and enforcement in northeastern Ontario. (Erik White/CBC )

"It is too simple to say we just need to hire more, because the reality is we need to train more. It increases all the time. They really have a big job in front of them, just staying current on everything," Croxall said.

He said they've had to close a lot of highways already this year for serious crashes. So far, there have been 57 in the northeast, he said, about double what it was this time last year.