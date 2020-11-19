OPP responding to 'serious occurrence' near Gore Bay
Provincial police on Manitoulin Island say there is a heavy police presence near Gore Bay in the area of Scotland Rd., Hindman Trail and 10th Rd., and are investigating a serious occurrence.
More to come
Provincial police on Manitoulin Island say there is a heavy police presence near Gore Bay in the area of Scotland Rd., Hindman Trail and 10th Rd., and are investigating a "serious occurrence".
They are asking the public to stay away from the area.
More to come.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ManitoulinOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ManitoulinOPP</a> advising there is a heavy police presence in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoreBay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoreBay</a> in the area of Scotland Rd, Hindman Trail & 10th Rd. investigating a serious occurrence. The public is requested to stay away from the area. More information will be released once available. ^cb—@OPP_NER