OPP responding to 'serious occurrence' near Gore Bay

Provincial police on Manitoulin Island say there is a heavy police presence near Gore Bay in the area of Scotland Rd., Hindman Trail and 10th Rd., and are investigating a "serious occurrence".

They are asking the public to stay away from the area.

More to come.

