OPP say marine fatality on Manitoulin Island results in 2 deaths
Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation is underway after two men died after their canoe capsized.
Police called to Mudge Bay in Kagawong on Saturday
Police say they received a call around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday about a deceased person floating near the shore of Mudge Bay near Old Mill Road in Kagawong.
Officers found a second body near the first. Police say the two men had been fishing when their canoe capsized. Officers say neither one was wearing a life jacket.
The deceased have been identified as 31-year-old Kyle Jokinen of Whitefish and 29-year-old David Adamczak of Espanola.
Police say an investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Forensic Pathology Service.
