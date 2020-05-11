Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation is underway after two men died after their canoe capsized.

Police say they received a call around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday about a deceased person floating near the shore of Mudge Bay near Old Mill Road in Kagawong.

Officers found a second body near the first. Police say the two men had been fishing when their canoe capsized. Officers say neither one was wearing a life jacket.

The deceased have been identified as 31-year-old Kyle Jokinen of Whitefish and 29-year-old David Adamczak of Espanola.

Police say an investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Forensic Pathology Service.