Provincial police are reporting that a member of the Temiskaming Shores Detachment of the OPP has died.

Cst. Jennifer Landry, 43, was working from the Englehart office for just over two years.

The news comes after police responded to an incident at a residence on Poplar Avenue in Kirkland Lake. Cst. Landry, who was not on duty at the time, was seriously injured after a hunting rifle was discharged.

She was transported by Temiskaming EMS to a nearby hospital and was pronounced deceased.

Police say there is no concern for public safety.

'Best of a young Indigenous police force'

The news came as a shock to Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus, who knew Landry through her work with the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service.

"I'd see her in the community, I think in Kash, I think I remember seeing her there, in Moose Factory. She worked in Wahgosig. Always just there. Positive, vital, young, seeming to me representing the best of a young Indigenous police force," he said.

"This news just hits us like a tonne of bricks. It's so sudden, so awful and right after Thanksgiving. I know she really, really loved her family, so this is really hard news for everybody."

Police say the investigation is continuing and a post-mortem is scheduled to take place on Oct. 16 in Sudbury.