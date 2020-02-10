Provincial Police say they are investigating after a dead puppy was found in a box of garbage in Sturgeon Falls.

OPP said that officers received a call Sunday afternoon, alerting them to boxes of garbage that had been dumped on Sandy Falls Road.

Inside one of the boxes was a dead puppy.

Police said the animal was taken to the North Bay Humane Society for an autopsy.

The investigation is on-going and further information will be provided when it becomes available.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Nipissing West OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided to the Ontario Animal Protection Agency at 1-833-9-ANIMAL.